Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Target by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $150.53 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

