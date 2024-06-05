Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,242,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 2,499,683 shares.The stock last traded at $2.66 and had previously closed at $2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TGB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,848 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 566,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

