TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,690 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in TC Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in TC Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

