TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,006 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 100.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

