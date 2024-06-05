TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,124,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,482,000 after acquiring an additional 150,781 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

