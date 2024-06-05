TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,334 shares of company stock worth $1,933,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $151.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

