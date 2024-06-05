TD Asset Management Inc Sells 7,538 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of TER opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $146.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

