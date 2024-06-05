TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 5.6%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 1,039,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,335,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FTI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,570,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

