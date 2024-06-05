Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.34 and last traded at $56.61. 184,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 722,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Terex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,482. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

