Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.64 and last traded at $178.68. Approximately 30,646,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 98,509,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $557.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,910 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

