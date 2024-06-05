TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 32,820.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,445,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $193,145,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

