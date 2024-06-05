TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 19,168 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 127,786.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

