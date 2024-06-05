TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,160 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 316,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

NFG opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.