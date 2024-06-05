TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 76,320.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.