TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,516 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 251,600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in OneMain by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 246,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,024 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

