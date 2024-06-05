TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 38,000.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in IPG Photonics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,035,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.08.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,630. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

