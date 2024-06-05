TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 32,955.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

