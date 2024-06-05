The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 90,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 197,863 shares.The stock last traded at $17.58 and had previously closed at $17.27.

The India Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 183,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter worth $259,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 67.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

