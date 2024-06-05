The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 90,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 197,863 shares.The stock last traded at $17.58 and had previously closed at $17.27.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
