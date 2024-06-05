The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,358 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Equinix worth $61,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 1.8 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

EQIX stock opened at $764.68 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $762.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

