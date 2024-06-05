The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 55,360 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.35% of Cameco worth $66,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $99,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.