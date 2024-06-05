The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of American International Group worth $64,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 717,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,605,000 after buying an additional 282,441 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in American International Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 226,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in American International Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in American International Group by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 445,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after acquiring an additional 379,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.