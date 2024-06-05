The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 12,649 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $217.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

