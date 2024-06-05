The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 177,085 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 190.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,085 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Vulcan Materials worth $61,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 23.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $250.41 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

