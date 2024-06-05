The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 352,566 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,566 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $73,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 211.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

EMR stock opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.