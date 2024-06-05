The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 638,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,796,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $15,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

