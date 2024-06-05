The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,489,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $59,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

