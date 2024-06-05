The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.13 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10,188.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $50,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IXC stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

