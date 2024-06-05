The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.71 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.73% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $50,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

FR opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.