The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $51.50 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $51,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $410.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.80. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

