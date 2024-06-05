The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $56.52 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,084 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $56,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $266.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $282.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

