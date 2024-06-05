The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $71.15 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,485 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cummins were worth $71,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $273.20 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.