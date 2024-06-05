The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,615 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of Yum China worth $57,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 318,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 310,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

