The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $50,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 169,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

