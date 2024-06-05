The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,077 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $62,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $42.89 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Get Our Latest Report on CARR

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.