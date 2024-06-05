The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 107,895 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of Molina Healthcare worth $69,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $307.71 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.67 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.88 and a 200-day moving average of $370.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

