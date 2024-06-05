The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 78,265 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,265 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Diageo worth $58,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,396 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2,332.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 222,190 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 263,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 167,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,774,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.2 %

DEO stock opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.52.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.