The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.80% of Globus Medical worth $58,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.