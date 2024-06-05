The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.75% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $50,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 113.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.67. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,328,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,972,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $866,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $16,578,083.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,328,664 shares in the company, valued at $753,972,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,194 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

