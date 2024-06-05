The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,446 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SAP were worth $50,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $17,255,000.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $176.09. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

