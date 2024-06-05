The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,043 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $65,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,438,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average is $163.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

