The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 250,185 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.40% of KeyCorp worth $53,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after buying an additional 993,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $274,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,702,000 after purchasing an additional 880,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

