The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 27,669 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,669 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $50,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $175.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.72.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.23.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

