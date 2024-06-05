The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,105 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $59,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day moving average of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

