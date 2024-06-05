The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 431,433 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 431,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $72,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 941,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,890,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Progressive by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 681,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,468,000 after buying an additional 228,382 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

PGR stock opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average of $187.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.