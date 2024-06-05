The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 959,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $89,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 62,378 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,857 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

