The TJX Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 77.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.