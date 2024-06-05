Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 459.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.42.

NYSE:TRI opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

