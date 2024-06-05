Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.7 %
Toromont Industries stock opened at C$119.12 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.49.
Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.10). Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries
In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.45, for a total value of C$240,255.00. In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.45, for a total transaction of C$240,255.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
