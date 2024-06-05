TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

