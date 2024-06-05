Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $49,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

